US President Donald Trump’s H-1B visa freeze affects the hiring of skilled workers, the tech firms say. Photo: AFP
US could lose talent to Canada, China, India, say tech giants in legal challenge to Trump’s visa freezes

  • Among those affected by the temporary ban are skilled foreign workers entering on H-1B visas, a visa type used by tech firms
  • The tech giants argue Trump’s proclamation could severely impact US businesses and is based on a ‘false assumption’ that it will protect US workers
Reuters
Updated: 11:52pm, 10 Aug, 2020

