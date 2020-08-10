US President Donald Trump’s H-1B visa freeze affects the hiring of skilled workers, the tech firms say. Photo: AFP
US could lose talent to Canada, China, India, say tech giants in legal challenge to Trump’s visa freezes
- Among those affected by the temporary ban are skilled foreign workers entering on H-1B visas, a visa type used by tech firms
- The tech giants argue Trump’s proclamation could severely impact US businesses and is based on a ‘false assumption’ that it will protect US workers
