A member of US Secret Services stands guard while US President Donald Trump gives a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump evacuated from briefing, reports shooting outside White House
- Secret Service agent approached president and told him to leave room soon after news conference started
- ‘Do I look rattled?’ Trump asks in response to reporter’s question about incident
