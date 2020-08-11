US President Donald Trump gestures during a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Trump weighs stopping Americans from returning to US if coronavirus infection suspected

  • Draft regulation, not yet finalised, would let government block those ‘reasonably’ believed to have Covid-19 or other diseases
  • Trump has instituted series of sweeping immigration restrictions since start of pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 7:39am, 11 Aug, 2020

