A sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell as she appeared via video link during her arraignment hearing last month. File photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Ghislaine Maxwell complains about US jail as Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner fights to stay out of lawsuit

  • Maxwell is asking to be moved out of solitary confinement and into New York jail’s general population
  • Court ruling involving Victoria’s Secret founder could spill more Jeffrey Epstein dirt
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:21pm, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell as she appeared via video link during her arraignment hearing last month. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE