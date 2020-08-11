A sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell as she appeared via video link during her arraignment hearing last month. File photo: Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell complains about US jail as Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner fights to stay out of lawsuit
- Maxwell is asking to be moved out of solitary confinement and into New York jail’s general population
- Court ruling involving Victoria’s Secret founder could spill more Jeffrey Epstein dirt
