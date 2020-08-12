A researcher displays the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia on Thursday. Photo: Russian Direct Investment Fund handout via Xinhua
Coronavirus vaccine pre-orders top 5 billion worldwide
- From the US to EU, from Japan to Brazil, nations move to secure supplies, even before efficacy and safety of candidates have been proven
- Six vaccines are in final-stage trials, while Russia claims world first with Sputnik V
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A researcher displays the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia on Thursday. Photo: Russian Direct Investment Fund handout via Xinhua