Senator Kamala Harris is the first black woman on a major US presidential ticket. Photo: AP
Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as US vice-president pick
- Trump says some men insulted that Democratic rival vowed to choose woman as running mate
- US has never had a woman vice-president; Biden’s move comes four years after first female presidential nominee from major party lost her White House bid
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
