What Kamala Harris believes: key issues, policy positions and votes for Biden’s VP pick
- Democratic vice-presidential candidate has built a formidable reputation on her interrogation of Trump officials and championing of racial justice
- But will her record on health care and police issues hurt her as Biden’s running mate?
US Senator Kamala Harris holds a campaign event in Los Angeles in May 2019. Photo: Reuters