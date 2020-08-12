US Senator Kamala Harris holds a campaign event in Los Angeles in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

What Kamala Harris believes: key issues, policy positions and votes for Biden’s VP pick

  • Democratic vice-presidential candidate has built a formidable reputation on her interrogation of Trump officials and championing of racial justice
  • But will her record on health care and police issues hurt her as Biden’s running mate?
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 7:16am, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Senator Kamala Harris holds a campaign event in Los Angeles in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE