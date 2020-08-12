TikTok has 100 million active users in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Trump ban could cut TikTok off from US app stores and advertisers, White House document shows

  • President’s earlier executive order against popular video-sharing app did not specify scope of restrictions and what transactions would be barred
  • New document provides insight into how Washington is looking to disrupt key aspects of company’s operations and funding
Reuters
Updated: 7:58am, 12 Aug, 2020

