Joe Biden described Kamala Harris as a ‘fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants’. Photo:
From rival to running mate: what ‘fearless fighter’ Kamala Harris brings to Joe Biden’s ticket
- Kamala Harris would become America’s first female and first black vice-president if Joe Biden is elected
- Harris, who at 55 is two decades Biden’s junior, could appeal to younger voters, women and black communities
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
