A woman shouts against the government's measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections, like wearing a face mask, during a rally in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: AP
Nations brace for new coronavirus outbreaks as global death toll nears 750,000
- United States leads world with number of reported cases and deaths
- Nations such as Germany see infections jump amid concerning trend
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman shouts against the government's measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections, like wearing a face mask, during a rally in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: AP