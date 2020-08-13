US President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump weighs replacing defence chief Mark Esper after November election

  • President frustrated that Pentagon head has not done more to defend him over alleged Russian bounties on US troops in Afghanistan
  • Trump and Esper also clashed over use of military to contain nationwide George Floyd protests
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:36am, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE