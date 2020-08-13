US President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump weighs replacing defence chief Mark Esper after November election
- President frustrated that Pentagon head has not done more to defend him over alleged Russian bounties on US troops in Afghanistan
- Trump and Esper also clashed over use of military to contain nationwide George Floyd protests
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg