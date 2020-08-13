John Demers leads the US Justice Department’s counter-espionage effort, which is known as the China Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU is moving closer to Washington’s position on Beijing threats, Trump administration official says
- John Demers, who heads the Justice Department’s counter-espionage effort, says ‘Hong Kong and the Uygurs have been the biggest issues’ for Europe
- The US is working with European partners to develop digital standards to address ‘the long-term threat to data privacy, security and human rights
Topic | US-China relations
John Demers leads the US Justice Department’s counter-espionage effort, which is known as the China Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE