John Demers leads the US Justice Department’s counter-espionage effort, which is known as the China Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

EU is moving closer to Washington’s position on Beijing threats, Trump administration official says

  • John Demers, who heads the Justice Department’s counter-espionage effort, says ‘Hong Kong and the Uygurs have been the biggest issues’ for Europe
  • The US is working with European partners to develop digital standards to address ‘the long-term threat to data privacy, security and human rights
Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 7:30am, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
John Demers leads the US Justice Department’s counter-espionage effort, which is known as the China Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE