Publicly talking about the need to keep his hair ‘perfect’, President Donald Trump has made increasing water flow a personal issue. File photo: AFP
Trump’s shower moment: US bathroom fixtures don’t work to his liking – and his hair ‘has to be perfect’
- US President Donald Trump wants to ease showerhead rules to let more water flow
- Water pressure a pet peeve of Trump who complains he isn’t getting wet enough
Topic | Donald Trump
Publicly talking about the need to keep his hair ‘perfect’, President Donald Trump has made increasing water flow a personal issue. File photo: AFP