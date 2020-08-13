Publicly talking about the need to keep his hair ‘perfect’, President Donald Trump has made increasing water flow a personal issue. File photo: AFP
Trump’s shower moment: US bathroom fixtures don’t work to his liking – and his hair ‘has to be perfect’

  • US President Donald Trump wants to ease showerhead rules to let more water flow
  • Water pressure a pet peeve of Trump who complains he isn’t getting wet enough
Reuters
Updated: 10:17am, 13 Aug, 2020

