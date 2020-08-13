With tens of millions of Americans out of work because of the pandemic, many face eviction because they can’t afford to pay rent. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

‘Epic catastrophe’: America braces for millions of evictions as coronavirus aid talks stall in Washington

  • Americans waiting on virus financial aid, with no new relief in sight
  • More than 40 million at risk of eviction, and more are out of work
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:34pm, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
With tens of millions of Americans out of work because of the pandemic, many face eviction because they can’t afford to pay rent. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE