Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Voters approve Kamala Harris VP pick while Joe Biden gets image bounce, poll shows

  • Democrats and Black voters broadly approve of Harris’ elevation, as do a plurality of independents
  • 53 per cent of those surveyed agree with Biden’s choice of running mate, while only 29 disapprove
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 1:49am, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE