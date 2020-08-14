Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Voters approve Kamala Harris VP pick while Joe Biden gets image bounce, poll shows
- Democrats and Black voters broadly approve of Harris’ elevation, as do a plurality of independents
- 53 per cent of those surveyed agree with Biden’s choice of running mate, while only 29 disapprove
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
