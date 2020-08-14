US President Donald Trump at a White House press conference last month. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says Hong Kong markets will ‘go to hell’ because of Chinese control
- ‘Hong Kong can never succeed having China, as opposed to the thousands of geniuses that ran it, having China run it,’ US president says in televised interview
- City has been the beneficiary of billions of dollars in ‘very expensive incentives’, which the US is taking back, he says
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
