US President Donald Trump at a White House press conference last month. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says Hong Kong markets will ‘go to hell’ because of Chinese control

  • ‘Hong Kong can never succeed having China, as opposed to the thousands of geniuses that ran it, having China run it,’ US president says in televised interview
  • City has been the beneficiary of billions of dollars in ‘very expensive incentives’, which the US is taking back, he says
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 4:02am, 14 Aug, 2020

