Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden removes his face mask as he prepares to speak at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden calls for US-wide mask mandate, saying he hopes Trump has ‘learned his lesson’ on face coverings

  • Democratic VP pick Kamala Harris expected to focus on attacking president’s coronavirus response
  • Trump refused for long time to wear mask in public, turning them into political symbol
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:52am, 14 Aug, 2020

