US Senator Kamala Harris after being announced as Joe Biden’s running mate. Photo: AFP
Trump seeks to smear Kamala Harris with new birther conspiracy theory
- Harris, who was tapped this week by Joe Biden to serve as his running mate on the Democratic ticket, was born in Oakland, California
- Before becoming president, Trump also peddled the lie that Barack Obama was not born in the US and was therefore ineligible to serve
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US Senator Kamala Harris after being announced as Joe Biden’s running mate. Photo: AFP