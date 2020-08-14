Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo: AFP
Iran and Turkey condemn Israel-UAE deal as ‘strategic stupidity’ and ‘betrayal’ of Palestinians
- Establishing diplomatic ties between Israel and Washington’s Middle East allies has been central to Trump’s regional strategy to contain Iran
- President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, which signed a treaty with Israel in 1979 to opposition from across the Arab world, praised the deal
