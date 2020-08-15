Donald Trump (front) hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech in New York after winning the US presidential election in November 2016. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, hospitalised in New York
- President to travel to New York to visit sibling, who is ‘very ill’
- Robert Trump had earlier led failed legal bid by family to stop publication of tell-all book by president’s niece, Mary Trump
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump (front) hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech in New York after winning the US presidential election in November 2016. Photo: AFP