A health care worker collects a sample from a motorist at a Covid-19 testing facility in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
Coronavirus: Canada to offer residency to asylum seekers on pandemic front lines
- Measure will apply to those who have helped directly care for the sick in a health clinic, nursing home or household, immigration minister says
- PM Justin Trudeau had promised in May to consider a regularisation programme for people doing ‘heroic work’ in midst of pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
