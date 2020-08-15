A health care worker collects a sample from a motorist at a Covid-19 testing facility in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
Coronavirus: Canada to offer residency to asylum seekers on pandemic front lines

  • Measure will apply to those who have helped directly care for the sick in a health clinic, nursing home or household, immigration minister says
  • PM Justin Trudeau had promised in May to consider a regularisation programme for people doing ‘heroic work’ in midst of pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:57am, 15 Aug, 2020

