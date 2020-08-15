A US Postal Service mail truck drives through midtown Manhattan in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US Postal Service warns of ‘significant risk’ of late ballots for presidential election

  • As many as 46 out of 50 states told that not enough time remains, meaning significant number of mail votes may not be counted
  • November polls could see up to half of votes cast by mail amid coronavirus pandemic
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:50am, 15 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A US Postal Service mail truck drives through midtown Manhattan in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE