A US Postal Service mail truck drives through midtown Manhattan in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US Postal Service warns of ‘significant risk’ of late ballots for presidential election
- As many as 46 out of 50 states told that not enough time remains, meaning significant number of mail votes may not be counted
- November polls could see up to half of votes cast by mail amid coronavirus pandemic
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
