Demonstrators gather outside the condo of President Donald Trump donor and current US Postmaster General Louis Dejoy. Photo: AFP
US Postal Service warns voters not all ballots may be counted in November election

  • Even as Trump rails against wide-scale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic
  • Residents in a number of states are complaining that some mail collection boxes are being removed
Updated: 5:10am, 16 Aug, 2020

