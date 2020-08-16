Demonstrators gather outside the condo of President Donald Trump donor and current US Postmaster General Louis Dejoy. Photo: AFP
US Postal Service warns voters not all ballots may be counted in November election
- Even as Trump rails against wide-scale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic
- Residents in a number of states are complaining that some mail collection boxes are being removed
Topic | Donald Trump
Demonstrators gather outside the condo of President Donald Trump donor and current US Postmaster General Louis Dejoy. Photo: AFP