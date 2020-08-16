US President Donald Trump during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Trump says China buying more US goods ‘to keep me happy’
- ‘China's purchased the most amount of corn in history,’ Trump tells reporters
- Trump’s comment come as an expected meeting of the two countries’ trade representatives never materialised
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters