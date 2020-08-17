US President Donald Trump, using a mobile phone, says he’s a ‘professional at technology’. File photo: Reuters
‘Professional at technology’ Trump joins TikTok competitor Triller and the first video has nearly 4 million views
- US President Donald Trump now has a verified account on TikTok competitor Triller
- Trump on Friday ordered ByteDance to divest the US operations of TikTok within 90 days
