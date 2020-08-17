On Monday, Donald Trump will begin his own campaign tour with speeches in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Photo: AP
Distracter-in-chief Trump’s epic bid to troll the 2020 Democratic convention
- Democrats on Monday open an unprecedented four-day virtual convention in Milwaukee in the important swing state of Wisconsin
- Donald Trump will tour battleground states like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona to highlight ‘Joe Biden’s failures’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
