The United States remains the global epicentre of the virus, with around a quarter of the cases and deaths. Photo: AP
US faces ‘worst’ flu season, coronavirus death toll of 300,000 by December
- The US coronavirus death toll passed 170,000 on Sunday after recording at least 515 more fatalities in a day
- US remains the global epicentre for Covid-19 deaths, followed Brazil, Mexico, India and Britain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The United States remains the global epicentre of the virus, with around a quarter of the cases and deaths. Photo: AP