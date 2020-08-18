A sign warns of extreme heat as tourists enter Death Valley National Park in California in June 2013. Photo: Reuters
Hottest temperature on Earth in 100 years recorded in California’s Death Valley
- Searing measurement of 54.5 degrees Celsius could be highest in planet’s history
- Last month was the world’s third-hottest July on record, and three of the hottest ever Julys all occurred within last five years
Topic | Climate crisis
A sign warns of extreme heat as tourists enter Death Valley National Park in California in June 2013. Photo: Reuters