Environmental groups vowed to fight the move to allow drilling in the remote area of northeast Alaska which is home to polar bears and other animals. Photo: Polar Bears International/Steven C. Amstrup via AFP
Trump administration approves opening Arctic wildlife refuge for drilling
- Environmental groups say work will threaten polar bears, caribou herds and other animals in Alaska
- Decision comes as few in the industry are expected to take a risk on unexplored properties
Topic | Conservation
