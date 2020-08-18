US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Air Force One nearly hit by drone while Donald Trump was on board
- Small device, which was yellow and black and shaped like a cross, was spotted by several passengers just before aircraft touched down on Sunday
- Most civilian drones weigh only a few kilograms and probably could not take down a airliner, though they could damage an engine or shatter a cockpit windscreen
Topic | Donald Trump
