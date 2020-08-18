A video grab shows Alexander Yuk Ching Ma in a covert video made during a meeting in 2019. Photo: US Justice Department handout
Hong Kong-born ex-CIA officer charged with selling secrets to China in case out of ‘spy novel’
- Alexander Yuk Chung Ma, 67, could face life in prison for allegedly conspiring to communicate national defence information to aid a foreign government
- FBI document says Ma’s spying started in 2001, when he and his Los Angeles-based relative met Chinese operatives in Hong Kong hotel room
Topic | Espionage
