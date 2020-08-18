Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to the press in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
High-ranking ex-Trump official endorses Joe Biden, saying US ‘less secure’ due to president’s actions
- Trump made ‘absurd requests’, such as wanting spikes on border wall to be sharpened, says Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at Department of Homeland Security
- This meant staff were regularly taken away from dealing with genuine security concerns
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
