University of North Carolina students stand outside Woolen Gym on the Chapel Hill campus on Monday. Photo: The News & Observer via AP
Coronavirus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins

  • After reporting 130 infections among students, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill cancels in-person classes just days after term begins
  • Many schools flipping back to mainly online lessons, with more expected to do so as cases emerge
Updated: 7:47am, 18 Aug, 2020

