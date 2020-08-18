Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, who has held the post for five years, denied he was pushed to resign by Justin Trudeau. File photo: Reuters
Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigns after clashing with PM Justin Trudeau
- Resignation came amid reports of policy clashes with Trudeau over the Canada’s ballooning deficit and a potentially damaging ethics investigation
- Morneau said he would seek to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
Topic | Canada
Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, who has held the post for five years, denied he was pushed to resign by Justin Trudeau. File photo: Reuters