Former first lady Michelle Obama said Donald Trump was ‘in over his head’. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

2020 Democratic convention: Michelle Obama urges Americans to dump Trump in scathing attack

  • The Democratic National Convention kicks off, seeking to present the party as the direct opposite of President Donald Trump
  • The opening night of the four-day convention was capped by a keynote speech from former first lady Michelle Obama
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agencies

Updated: 12:35pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former first lady Michelle Obama said Donald Trump was ‘in over his head’. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE