US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: The New York Times/Bloomberg
Donald Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after Democratic convention takedown

  • Remarks represent unprecedented criticism of a sitting US president by a former first lady
  • In pre-taped comments for online event, Michelle Obama painted Trump as man who lacks the competence, character and decency for nation’s top job
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:29am, 19 Aug, 2020

