For most of his two decades in government, US counter-intelligence chief William Evanina had largely stayed out of the public eye. Photo: Handout
It’s William Evanina’s job to fight Russian election meddling. But Trump is putting him in awkward spot
- US counter-intelligence chief in political crosshairs after report that China wants ‘unpredictable’ US president to lose in November election
- Democrats say statement played down severity of Russian threat and was made to appease Trump in ways that corrupted intelligence process
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
For most of his two decades in government, US counter-intelligence chief William Evanina had largely stayed out of the public eye. Photo: Handout