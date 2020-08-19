For most of his two decades in government, US counter-intelligence chief William Evanina had largely stayed out of the public eye. Photo: Handout
It’s William Evanina’s job to fight Russian election meddling. But Trump is putting him in awkward spot

  • US counter-intelligence chief in political crosshairs after report that China wants ‘unpredictable’ US president to lose in November election
  • Democrats say statement played down severity of Russian threat and was made to appease Trump in ways that corrupted intelligence process
Updated: 2:48am, 19 Aug, 2020

