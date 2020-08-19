The US Postal Service will hold off of on making changes blamed for slowing down mail delivery until after the November election. Photo: AFP
Trump’s postmaster general backs down on mail service cuts after election outcry

  • US president continues attack on postal ballots, speculating that November poll will have to be redone
  • Critics have accused Trump of trying to suppress mail-in voting to boost his chances against rival Joe Biden
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:45am, 19 Aug, 2020

