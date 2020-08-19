A still taken from an FBI video is said to show former CIA officer Alexander Ma accepting US$2,000 from an undercover agent posing as a Chinese operative. Photo: US Justice Department handout via TNS
US prosecutor seeks no bail for Hong Kong-born ex-CIA officer accused of spying for China

  • Alexander Ma, 67, was arrested in sting operation after accepting thousands in cash for espionage activities
  • He allegedly told undercover agent he wanted to see ‘motherland’ succeed and he was eager to resume helping China after coronavirus pandemic subsided
Updated: 5:37am, 19 Aug, 2020

