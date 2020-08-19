Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, celebrates after being formally nominated as the 2020 US Democratic presidential candidate. Photo: Reuters
Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president, vowing he will end Donald Trump ‘chaos’
- Democrats at national convention make it official, nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US president
- Moment marked a political high point for Biden, who had sought presidency twice before
