Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, celebrates after being formally nominated as the 2020 US Democratic presidential candidate. Photo: Reuters
Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president, vowing he will end Donald Trump ‘chaos’

  • Democrats at national convention make it official, nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US president
  • Moment marked a political high point for Biden, who had sought presidency twice before
Updated: 11:09am, 19 Aug, 2020

