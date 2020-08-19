The US Paycheque Protection Programme, or PPP, was established as part of a massive federal relief plan earlier this year in response to coronavirus shutdown. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

Fraud charges for ‘serial entrepreneur’ Justin Cheng, who bought Rolex and Mercedes with US coronavirus relief loans

  • Taiwanese man charged after allegedly misrepresenting employee payroll figures for multiple companies
  • US programme grants forgivable loans to small businesses to cover salaries, expenses during pandemic
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:29pm, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Paycheque Protection Programme, or PPP, was established as part of a massive federal relief plan earlier this year in response to coronavirus shutdown. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE