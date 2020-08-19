Three crew of the Seattle-based fishing boat American Dynasty were found to have antibodies able to neutralise the new coronavirus. Photo: American Seafoods
Coronavirus mystery of US fishing boat crew with ‘neutralising antibodies’
- A coronavirus outbreak on a Seattle fishing boat may offer scientists insight into immunity
- However, the research does not necessarily show people cannot catch Covid-19 twice
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
