US flags are waved at a pro-democracy demonstration in Hong Kong on November 28. Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg
US suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

  • ‘These steps underscore our deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose the national security law, which has crushed the freedoms’ of Hongkongers
  • Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, France and Britain have also recently suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong
Jacob Fromer
Updated: 1:25am, 20 Aug, 2020

