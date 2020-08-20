US flags are waved at a pro-democracy demonstration in Hong Kong on November 28. Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg
US suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong
- ‘These steps underscore our deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose the national security law, which has crushed the freedoms’ of Hongkongers
- Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, France and Britain have also recently suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
