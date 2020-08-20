Volunteers from the Chinatown Block Watch neighbourhood patrol group pose for pictures in New York in May, amid a spike in hate crimes in the city. Photo: Reuters
New York Police Department creates Asian hate crimes task force as attacks spike amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Officers observed ‘very disturbing trend’ of videos being shared online that show verbal and physical assault against Asian-Americans
  • Specialised team formed as victims sometimes reluctant to follow up with investigators due to language barriers, cultural differences and fear of police
Tribune News Service
Updated: 1:33am, 20 Aug, 2020

