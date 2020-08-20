A supporter puts on a MAGA hat as US President Donald Trump speaks in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump calls for Goodyear boycott after company bans MAGA attire among employees

  • Viral photo taken during diversity training session also lists ‘All Lives Matter’ slogans as inappropriate, though ‘Black Lives Matter’ is considered acceptable
  • Trump’s attack on US tyre company is latest in long line of proposed boycotts from the president, including ones on Apple and CNN
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:27am, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A supporter puts on a MAGA hat as US President Donald Trump speaks in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE