US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Yuma International Airport in Arizona on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump wanted to swap ‘dirty’ Puerto Rico for Greenland, says ex-official

  • Former Homeland Security chief of staff says he did not take president’s remarks, made after hurricanes ravaged US territory, as a joke
  • Danish PM had rejected Trump’s 2019 proposal to buy Greenland as ‘absurd’, prompting president to cancel visit
Updated: 4:36am, 20 Aug, 2020

