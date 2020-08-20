US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Yuma International Airport in Arizona on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump wanted to swap ‘dirty’ Puerto Rico for Greenland, says ex-official
- Former Homeland Security chief of staff says he did not take president’s remarks, made after hurricanes ravaged US territory, as a joke
- Danish PM had rejected Trump’s 2019 proposal to buy Greenland as ‘absurd’, prompting president to cancel visit
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Yuma International Airport in Arizona on Tuesday. Photo: AFP