US President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at Yuma International Airport in Arizona on Tuesday. Photo: AP
How Donald Trump is reshaping Congress from the ground up

  • Long-time Republican lawmakers are retiring in safe seats, and president’s hardcore acolytes are taking their place
  • These include White House doctor who praised Trump’s ‘great genes’ and a QAnon conspiracy theorist hailed by president as party’s new star
Updated: 5:55am, 20 Aug, 2020

