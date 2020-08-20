White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks at a press briefing at the White House in July. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Unusual for US Treasury to get cut of any TikTok sale, says White House aide Larry Kudlow

  • Trump ‘has his own mind on some of these things’, economic adviser says, adding that president probably wants to deny China some of proceeds from potential deal
  • Microsoft and Oracle among companies in talks to buy popular video-sharing app’s US operations
Topic |   TikTok
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:50am, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks at a press briefing at the White House in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE