An Iranian woman walks past a wall with a painting of the Iranian flag in Tehran in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump seeks ‘snapback’ of UN sanctions on Iran
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to present US demand, accusing Tehran of non-compliance with 2015 nuclear deal
- Move follows US failure to extend arms embargo against Tehran, and could result in dispute that calls legitimacy of UN Security Council into question
Topic | US-Iran tensions
