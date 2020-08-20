US Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice-presidential nomination at the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention. Photo: Reuters
Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination, condemns Donald Trump’s ‘failure of leadership’
- Kamala Harris makes history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket
- Harris accused US President Donald Trump of turning ‘our tragedies into political weapons’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
